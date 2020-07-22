Ellen Idaho Platt was born to Nellie Ellen Whittaker and Elmer Wesley Prescott on Aug. 3, 1920, in Twin Falls. She joined seven full siblings and four half-brothers.
When Ellen was 4 years old, her mother unexpectedly succumbed, leaving her to the care of her father. Given the economy, Elmer found it difficult to care for the children and reluctantly placed the youngest five in an Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s orphanage in Mason City, Iowa, for five years until he was able to retrieve them.
During her last couple of years, Ellen’s memory was failing, but she pleasantly recalled her time in the orphanage. She shared a story of building sandcastles with two little boys named Bobby Rockefeller and Roger Jones; Mable Yengly maliciously kicked the castles over, earning a beat-down from Ellen. As a result, she earned a period of time with her nose in the corner for refusing to apologize. She also recalled a particular matron smacking girls with a riding crop on the back of their legs. A habitual sleepwalker, Ellen awoke one night standing over the startled matron’s bed (she treated Ellen well after the incident). The self-sustaining orphanage also served veterans of the Civil War and the resident children sang each Sunday to entertain them. Living in the orphanage had a lifelong impact on Ellen, and she became committed to helping others the remainder of her days.
After leaving the orphanage, the family returned to Idaho, where she met her future husband, John Howard Platt, at a Twin Falls dance. They were wedded in a double ceremony with her childhood friend, Pearl, July 14, 1937. In 1939, she and John moved to Weippe and, in 1941, moved to Judgetown, near Pierce, where she remained until 2007. Their three children, Nancy, Penny and Scott, were raised in Pierce, where John and Ellen led a healthy social life.
In 1952, they purchased the Chevron gas station and operated it for more than 20 years. Later, Ellen became a school bus driver, daily transporting children over the sometimes tricky route from Headquarters to Pierce, and later to Timberline High School. Additionally, she cooked in the Timberline High School cafeteria, where students enjoyed her kindness, sense of humor and cookies. She often mentioned her 32 years of driving a school bus and was proud to safely deliver children of multiple generations. Ellen stated she liked most every kid she hauled, but some were problems, “You know who you are ...”
In the mid-’50s, Ellen joined the Rebekah’s Lodge in Pierce and remained a member for roughly 65 years. During that time, she served in every position including Noble Grand numerous times. She was also an adviser to the Theta Rho Girls Club, an organization designed to teach leadership and community service. In 1975, the Rebekah Assembly of Idaho voted Ellen as president for the year. She took a sabbatical from driving her school bus and traveled throughout the state, visiting every lodge in Idaho that year. This honor was a highlight of her life and she was very proud to have served the organization that served her as a child.
Ellen was preceded in death by John, her husband of 44 years; daughter Nancy; daughter Penny; and infant son Matthew. Living two weeks shy of her 100th birthday (she passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020), she was also preceded in death by her parents; her half-brothers, Dale, Orrie, Oscar and Irvin Prescott; and her full siblings, Fern Fitz, Coy Prescott, Orrin Prescott (who died in infancy), Edward Prescott, Betty Lewis, Blanche Rathbun and Orris Prescott.
She is survived by her son, John Scott Platt, of Lewiston; son-in-law Tom Jared, of Weippe; and grandchildren Brad (Margaret) Finch, Jeff Finch, Mitch (Julie) Jared, Tom (Barbi) Jared, Greg (Caroline) Jared, Dave (Amy) Jared, Ryan (Julia) Platt and Michelle (Matt) Smith. She is also survived by 28 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who remember her fondly.
A graveside service will be held for family and invited friends at 10 a.m. Friday at the Weippe Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.