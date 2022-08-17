Elizabeth Ann Tetwiler, 76, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
She loved traveling, shopping and gambling, but she really loved spending time with her family and grandkids.
Elizabeth was a devout Catholic and had attended church at Our Lady of Lourdes for several years, then later All Saints. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Elizabeth met her partner in crime, Jerry Tetwiler, and they were married May 13, 1972. (They said it would never last.)
Elizabeth and Jerry lovingly raised their children, Candi, Robbie, Codi and Laurie in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of Clarkston; children, Candi Nissen, of Lewiston, Robbie (Shannon) Tetwiler, of Clarkston; Codi (Elton) Jones, of Asotin, and Laurie Fitzgerald, of Asotin; brothers Michael Clift, of Yuma, Ariz., and Robbie Clift, of Orofino; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jacob, Ashlin, Erika, Mikynlee, Sarah, Jesse, Korvin, Tryston Tierney, and numerous friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Tim, son-in-law Gary, and grandchildren, Angela and Madison.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow at the parish hall.