Eileen L. Wilson was born to her parents, Francis and Vera Phelps, on July 23, 1932, in Oregon City, Ore. The family was soon blessed with another daughter, Dorothy, and a son, Donald.
The family lived in Molalla, Ore., and Roseburg, Ore., before moving to College Place, Wash., for Francis to attend college. Following his graduation, Francis moved his family to Orofino, where he pastored several churches.
Eileen attended Upper Columbia Academy in Spangle, Wash., and then Walla Walla College in College Place. She then returned to Orofino as a school teacher. Eileen was always delighted to tell the story of how her father, Francis, and her father-in-law to be, Harvey Wilson, arranged a huckleberry picking outing to get her together with Harvey’s son, Don Wilson. Don and Eileen were married on Aug. 23, 1953, and soon moved to College Place for Don to attend college.
Upon Don’s graduation, the couple moved to Vancouver, Wash., where Don served as a principal of a school for one year. The following year, Don was called to become a gospel minister in the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Eileen supported Don in his ministry as they pastored churches in Medford, Ore.; Coquille, Ore.; Bend, Ore.; Bozeman, Mont.; Spokane; Coeur d’Alene; Granger, Wash.; and Enterprise, Ore. They also served as an evangelistic team, holding revival meetings in all of the Northwest states, as well as Alaska and Michigan.
In addition to supporting Don in his ministry and being a wonderful homemaker, Eileen also was employed as a secretary and part-time baker at youth camps.
The real passion of Eileen’s life was raising her sons. She put her heart and soul into all of her endeavors for them. Many weekends, it was at her home that not only her sons, but also her sons’ extended group of friends, delighted to spend time and would drive many miles just to be there.
Eileen was known by all to be a great cook. She loved family camping trips, where she would always see to it that everyone was well-fed (think huckleberry pie).
In retirement, Eileen and Don lived in Clarkston and then in Lewiston. Eileen’s beloved husband, Don, passed away in 2017. Eileen was so happy to be able to remain in her own home until just weeks before her passing on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Almost daily, she would recount how happy she was to have “my home, my bed and my family.”
In the last weeks before her passing, Eileen would encourage all of her visitors to commit their lives to God and accept his salvation so that she could meet them again in heaven.
Eileen is survived by her sister, Dorothy Graham; her brothers, Donald and Andrew Phelps; her sons, Steve (Jean), Dan (Sandy) and Marv (Lori); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., Clarkston, with a hosted reception to follow at the Quality Inn. All of Eileen’s family wish to express our sincere thanks to all of the staff at Life Care Center for their tender mercies for our mother.