Edward “Ted” Gould Burton, 80, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home in Lewiston, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born July 20, 1940, to Edith Irving Vayro and Kenneth Gould Burton, in Providence, R.I., he attended preparatory school at Moses Brown (’58) and went on to Princeton (’62) and Havard Law (’65). He moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to join the law firm of Burr, Pease, and Kurtz, and served in the Alaska National Guard (’66-’73). In 1972, he married his wife of 48 years, Karen Swim. They had three children Amy (’73), Merritt (’75) and Daniel (’78). The family moved to Boise in 1987, and then McCall in 1989.
He was a scholar, an attorney, a Boy Scout scoutmaster, devoted father and gentle man. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren wholeheartedly, and was deeply loved in return.
Ted is survived by his wife, Karen; brother Richard Burton (Peggy), of Rochester, N.Y.; nephews Doug and Tom Burton; children Amy, Merritt and Daniel; and grandchildren Shannon and Alex.
A memorial service may follow after the health crisis is over.