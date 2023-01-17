Edward Dee Sullivan, 81, passed away peacefully from kidney cancer Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home in Pomeroy. He was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Corbin, Ky., to Ilene and James Sullivan.
Ed moved to Pomeroy when he was 8 and attended Castle Heights Military Academy before graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1960. While training at the academy, he took flying lessons and obtained his private pilot’s license.
Ed joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and served as a medic. After his honorable discharge, he attended Eastern Washington University and earned a teaching degree in 1967. His teaching career at Pomeroy High School also began in 1967 and spanned 38 years. He was a bus driver, taught wood shop, mechanical drawing, psychology, sociology, U.S. history and driver’s education. In addition, he coached high school wrestling and ran the concession stand for the sports alumni.
He married Connie James in 1973, and had two children: a son, Chad, and a daughter, Angel. Although they divorced in 2012, their separation was amicable and they remained friends.
Ed genuinely liked kids and was able to see the potential in every student — even those who struggled. He inspired many students to venture into education as a career. His use of humor was well-known and well-remembered. Anyone who had to “apologize” to a stop sign always remembered it. Ed continued to substitute teach until 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ilene Helke, Floyd Helke, Elias Hill and James Sullivan. He is survived by his two children: Chad (Gudrun) Sullivan and granddaughters Faith and Julia, and Angel (Brett) Klippenstein, grandchildren Abram and Alice.
Ed requested not to have an official service. However, the family encourages you to pray for him and honor his memory. We thank all who had been a part of our father’s life, with special appreciation to Elite Home Health and Hospice, Nurse Jeanne and Aide Connie, who helped make his final weeks more comfortable.