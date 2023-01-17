Edward Dee Sullivan

Edward Dee Sullivan, 81, passed away peacefully from kidney cancer Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home in Pomeroy. He was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Corbin, Ky., to Ilene and James Sullivan.

Ed moved to Pomeroy when he was 8 and attended Castle Heights Military Academy before graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1960. While training at the academy, he took flying lessons and obtained his private pilot’s license.