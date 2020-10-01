E. David Steigers, 85, of Juliaetta, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston from complications following surgery.
David was born Dec. 3, 1934, to Ernest and Nellie Dean Steigers at Cherry Lane, Idaho. He grew up on the Clearwater River, where he had many adventures, and misadventures, with his siblings — a time he recalled fondly when telling stories to friends and family. He graduated from Lapwai High School in 1952, and joined the U.S. Army in 1954. He was stationed in Korea through 1955, at which time he was discharged to the Army Reserve.
After returning from the service, David worked at Potlatch Forest Industry in various positions. In 1963, he co-founded Browning Cut Stock in Juliaetta, where he worked alongside his family until retirement.
He married the love of his life, Montez Browning Oct. 28, 1956, in Juliaetta, where they built a home, raised their family and lived happily together for 65 years.
David, known affectionately by his grandchildren as Pa, loved spending time outdoors — be it camping, fishing or riding his motorcycle. He had a proclivity for driving fast, and channeled his need for speed into racing motorcycles with the Kendrick Trail Riders motorcycle club. He also enjoyed traveling, reading and attending any and all activities his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. He had a subtle sense of humor that never wavered; a kind, gentle spirit; and a servant’s heart. He was a stoic man who loved — and was loved — deeply, and will be dearly missed by those who were fortunate enough to know him.
He is survived by his wife, Montez Steigers; sons Dan (Patty) Steigers and Rick (Lynnese) Steigers, both of Juliaetta; brothers Keith Steigers, of Missoula, Mont., and Ken (Linda) Steigers, of Cherry Lane; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Nellie; sister Kathleen Ratliff and brother Bill Steigers.
The family will have a graveside memorial at a later date.