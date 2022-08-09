Dwain Lee Clark
Emily Wenzel Photography

Dwain “Fuzzy” Lee Clark passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home in Lapwai. He had celebrated his 80th birthday about a month prior, on June 27.

Dwain was born in Alpena, Ark., but he was raised in Weippe. He attended elementary, junior high and some high school there. He left high school early to help in the family’s sawmill.