Dwain Lee Clark

Dwain “Fuzzy” Lee Clark passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home in Lapwai. He had celebrated his 80th birthday about a month prior, on June 27.
Dwain was born in Alpena, Ark., but he was raised in Weippe. He attended elementary, junior high and some high school there. He left high school early to help in the family’s sawmill.
In 1963, Dwain married Judy Van Moulken. They spent the next 49 years together until she passed away in 2012.
Dwain joined the U.S. Army in 1965 and served until he was honorably discharged in 1967. The 1960s were busy for Dwain and Judy. All three of their children, Tracy, Mike and Dan, were born during this time. Tragically, Tracy passed away shortly after birth. They also moved from Weippe to Virginia to New Mexico to Arizona and back to Weippe again. This is where they raised their boys and called home for a big chapter of their lives. Next, Dwain and Judy lived in Post Falls, Idaho, for a while before settling into their final home in Lapwai.
Dwain spent most of his working life in the logging industry, though he “dabbled” in a lot of things in his free time over the years. Whether it was racing cars at the Lewiston Speedway, polishing rocks or tearing broken things apart then figuring out how to put them back together, he liked to keep busy. He even built his and Judy’s homes in Weippe and Lapwai. If there was a NASCAR race on TV, it was a safe bet that he was watching it. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him (especially any time they see a blue bucket hat), and he will be dearly missed.
Dwain was predeceased by his wife, Judy Clark; daughter, Tracy Clark; mother, Betty Snyder; father, Onis Clark; and brothers, Coy and Edward Clark. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Laverne Bodeen, Rhonda White and Donna Jacobson; sons, Mike and Dan Clark; grandchildren, Bradley Clark and Maranda Miller; great-grandson, Elijah Miller; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Cemetery in Orofino. All family and friends are welcome to attend.