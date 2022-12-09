Dr. Nancy Ann Bagott Graham was born in Spokane on July 2, 1936, to Bonny Bernice (Bittick) and John Clark Bagott. She grew up in Palouse. During her high school years, she was introduced to a subject called home economics; little did she realize that this introduction would become her future. She attended Whitworth College for two years and later transferred to Washington State College in order to pursue a bachelor’s degree in home economics. Following graduation, she taught at Moses Lake High School in Moses Lake, Wash., for two years, and a year at the high school in Ephrata, Wash. She then traveled to State College, Pa., where she attended Pennsylvania State University and earned her masters and doctorate degree in home economics.
Nancy next traveled to Tucson, Ariz., where she was an assistant professor of home economics education at the University of Arizona for three years. It was there she became acquainted with Gordon Graham, an assistant professor in the agriculture journalism department. They were later married. At that time, the university was not permitted to employ more than one member of a family in order to maintain funding as a land grant institution. It was then Nancy began her more than 20-year association with Amphitheater High School, where she tirelessly devoted her entire career to the lives of young people, teaching the principles of developing their skills pertaining to the activities of daily living and becoming a productive member of their community. The principles of the HERO program (Home Economics Related Occupations) continues to be a major focus at Amph High School. As a recognized leader in her field, she was honored with many awards locally, and nationally.
The Grahams enjoyed a very full and active life, supporting everything involving their family, their profession and their country, frequently traveling to many areas both in the United States and locations in Europe, ever mindful of the great Commandment to “Love thy neighbor as thy self” — Matthew 22:38.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband (and best friend) of more than 53 years, Gordon, and her grandson David Andrew Van Gorder. Locally, she is survived by brother Bud Bagott, of Palouse, and sister Pinky Bagott Glass, of Pullman, nephew Mike (Darcie) Bagott, of Palouse, and niece Melissa (Jason) Hanson, of Genesee, as well as three great-nieces, Emily Kate Bagott, Molly Beth and Shelby Ann Hanson.
In Tucson, she is survived by stepdaughters Bonnie (David) Van Gorder and Suzy (Mark) Cook and adult grandchildren Jeremy (Cynthia) Cook, Ricky (Charise) Cook, Lisa (Dustin) Blanchard, Janice Van Gorder and Brian Van Gorder, as well as four great-grandchildren.
Nancy and Gordon’s constant companion and much-loved poodle, Red, is adjusting to her new home with Suzi and Mark quite well.
The exceptional caring caregivers and countless loving friends were invaluable support to both Nancy and Gordon.
Nancy peacefully passed at home on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, and now is enjoying the fruits of her labor.
To God be the Glory.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Palouse Federated Church.