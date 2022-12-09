Dr. Nancy Ann Bagott Graham

Dr. Nancy Ann Bagott Graham was born in Spokane on July 2, 1936, to Bonny Bernice (Bittick) and John Clark Bagott. She grew up in Palouse. During her high school years, she was introduced to a subject called home economics; little did she realize that this introduction would become her future. She attended Whitworth College for two years and later transferred to Washington State College in order to pursue a bachelor’s degree in home economics. Following graduation, she taught at Moses Lake High School in Moses Lake, Wash., for two years, and a year at the high school in Ephrata, Wash. She then traveled to State College, Pa., where she attended Pennsylvania State University and earned her masters and doctorate degree in home economics.

Nancy next traveled to Tucson, Ariz., where she was an assistant professor of home economics education at the University of Arizona for three years. It was there she became acquainted with Gordon Graham, an assistant professor in the agriculture journalism department. They were later married. At that time, the university was not permitted to employ more than one member of a family in order to maintain funding as a land grant institution. It was then Nancy began her more than 20-year association with Amphitheater High School, where she tirelessly devoted her entire career to the lives of young people, teaching the principles of developing their skills pertaining to the activities of daily living and becoming a productive member of their community. The principles of the HERO program (Home Economics Related Occupations) continues to be a major focus at Amph High School. As a recognized leader in her field, she was honored with many awards locally, and nationally.