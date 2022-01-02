Doug Glover died of a massive heart attack at his home Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
He was born May 10, 1950, in Lewiston to David and Shirley (Trent) Glover. He attended local schools, Warner, Sacajawea, Lewiston High School, and after graduating from Lewis-Clark State College he headed for sunny California.
Throughout his life, starting in his early teens, he was devoted to God, but in the ’60s and ’70s the country was swept up in Eastern mysticism and he along with it. After a few years of looking at alternate forms of religion, he returned to his Christian roots where he stayed for the rest of his life. He loved his church, his pastor and his church family. He talked about that the day before he died. Doug had a lot of varied interests and friends and spent time all over the U.S. and even made it to India. If you met him, he was your friend.
Eventually, Doug decided there is no place like home and he returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where he lived out his life enjoying the company of friends. Doug loved nature and was an avid scuba diver, and also did some snorkeling around Idaho. His favorite places to eat were where he could sit outside and enjoy nature. Doug loved good food, made even better by the company of friends. Doug never married — he preferred to stay single and to live a nomadic life.
Doug’s parents preceded him in death and he is survived by one sister, Sue Knoll (Karl), as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be tremendously missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at the First Church of God at 910 Sycamore, Clarkston. A meal will follow.