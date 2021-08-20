Dorothy M. Kazda left her earthly home Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, for her heavenly home where she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Dorothy was born Nov. 6, 1930, at the Cottonwood Hospital in Cottonwood. She was the fourth child of Orval and Anna Buttrey, of Craigmont.
She grew up on her parents’ farm south of Craigmont. She attended Kittrell School, a small country school, through the eighth grade. She graduated from Craigmont High School in 1947. During her junior and senior years of high school, she worked summers in Lewiston, at Jack’s Restaurant.
She married Henry (Hank) Kazda on Dec. 28, 1947, at her community church in Westlake, Idaho. They lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley most of their lives except for three years when they lived in Juneau, Alaska. Four children were born into the family, Bill, Larry, Doreen and Gary.
Hank operated a barber shop during their stay in Juneau from 1952-55. They returned to their Clarkston home in 1955. Dorothy worked for several years at the local credit bureau. In 1960, she became employed at Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union in Lewiston. After many years serving as a loan officer, she retired in 1983 because of health problems. She returned to part-time work in 1985. She was employed at United Health Care Credit Union and then the Clearwater Credit Union until she retired permanently in 2001.
She and Hank traveled to many places in the United States and Canada, including Niagara Falls, the Great Lakes, Nashville, Branson, Yellowstone Park, Hawaii, California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. After retirement, Dorothy and Hank spent many years during the winter in Yuma, Ariz.
She and Hank loved to square dance and belonged to the Twin City Twirlers and the Square Devils. They square danced in many states and Canada and attended the Nationals. She loved to work jigsaw puzzles, play cards with friends and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Clarkston First Christian Church and sang in the choir for several years.
Her husband, Hank, died in November 2009. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary the following month. In 2005, they sold their Clarkston home and moved to Lewiston to be near their son Larry.
She is survived by her four children, Bill, Larry (Peggy), Doreen and Gary (Carol); 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank; parents Orval and Anna; sisters Irene and Marjorie; and brother Jim.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at SonRise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Dorothy’s honor be made to the charity of your choice. You are invited to sign the online Book of Memories at mtviewfuneralhome.com.