Doris Poole Craig was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1924, in Poona, India, and died from complications associated with age on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Lewiston.
Her parents, William and Mary Scott, were missionaries, first in India and then in China. They had not been in China very long, before, suddenly, her father became ill and died. Doris and her mother then moved back to the Washington, D.C., area. Years later, one of the few Chinese words she remembered was “bing jaling” (ice cream).
During World War II, Doris was taking secretarial training at Columbia Union College when she met and married a dashing soldier named Loren E. Poole. Doris was an only child; however, her husband was one of 10 children, and she enjoyed being a part of his large family. Through the years, she worked as a secretary/receptionist in dental/doctor’s offices and in school administrative offices. She had a sensitive, kind and loving spirit and her work, with people, was very rewarding to her.
After the death of Loren, in 1988, Doris married Kenith R. Craig, a businessman, in Walla Walla. Like her first husband, Ken was a WWII veteran. Ken and Doris liked to travel, especially to Hawaii, and they enjoyed more than 20 years together. Ken preceded her in death in 2014.
Doris was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She held different church offices over the years, including head deaconess. She loved her Lord and had a strong hope in God’s promises of an eternity beyond this earthly life — Maranatha!
During her married life, Doris lived in many places throughout the United States: Maryland, Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, Michigan, Washington, Arizona and Idaho. The longest she was in any one place was 29 years in College Place, Wash. In 2003, Doris and Ken moved to Clarkston to be near family. After Ken’s death, she was able to remain in her own home until moving to Living Spring Residential Care in Lewiston, where she was lovingly cared for during the final five months of her life.
Doris is survived by her two sons, Loren (Victoria) Poole, of Orlando, Fla., and William (Tammy) Poole, of Clarkston. Also, there are five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. Her family was often the recipient of and witness to her engaging words of support and loving care. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Everyone’s concern and prayers are much appreciated. A family graveside service at Mt. Hope Cemetery in College Place, Wash., will be at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to the charity of your choosing. Online condolences can be sent via MerchantFuneralHome.com.