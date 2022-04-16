Doris Oswalt Manley, 95, of Moscow, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Doris resided at the Good Samaritan Moscow Village, and the family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for all the tender care afforded our mother during her time in Moscow. Also, the family extends gratitude to the congregation of First United Methodist Church of Moscow for the love and fellowship provided for Doris.
Doris was born July 4, 1926, in Gibson County, Tenn., to parents Robert Henry Warmath and Essie Mae Warmath. Doris devoted her life to the care of and service to others. She became a Registered Nurse in World War II through the U.S. Army Nursing Corps working for the Veterans Administration Hospital, Baptist Hospital Memphis and Arlington Developmental Center. She also worked PRN for the Arthritis Group in Memphis, Tenn.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Memphis, Tenn., where she was active in adult Sunday school, working in the nursery and in visitation. Doris picked cotton on the family farm as a girl and worked in a clothing store as a teen to earn money for the family. An avid walker, reader and cook throughout her life, Doris prepared on special occasions spectacular dinner rolls that her family still adoringly calls “Great Aunt Mattie rolls.”
She enjoyed traveling across the country in a station wagon and camping when her family was young, as well as an overseas trip to Scotland in retirement. Doris had quite a talent for growing vegetables and flowers and enjoyed sharing the bounty of her Cougar Red tomatoes while living in Idaho.
Doris was preceded in death by her two husbands, Felix Edward Oswalt and Orville Baxter Manley; her parents; and siblings. Doris is survived by her three children, Patricia O. McCarroll and husband David, Robert E. Oswalt, and Margaret O. Westbrook and husband Paul; her four grandchildren, Jennifer Cossel and her husband Shane, Leigh Lunning and her husband Michael, David Westbrook and his wife Melissa and Matthew Westbrook as well as her great-grandchildren, Lila Cossel and Colin Lunning.
A memorial service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral and Cemetery in Memphis, Tenn., pending arrangements. The family requests that any memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.; Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village, Moscow, bit.ly/3rRnwDl; or First Baptist Church, Memphis, Tenn.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.