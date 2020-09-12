Donna Rae Shuck, 77, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Clarkston. She was born June 13, 1943, to May A. (Nesbitt) and Vernon M. Shilling of Spokane. She graduated from North Central High School in Spokane in 1960.
She and Dennis E. Shuck were married Nov. 21, 1964, in Coeur d’Alene. The two of them moved to Clarkston in 1979, where she was co-owner with her husband of Diamond Craft Jeweler’s until her retirement in 2005.
Donna is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis; sister Verna Putman of Spokane; son Kelly Shuck of Lewiston; daughter Paula Shuck of Clarkston; grandson Ryan Shuck of Ottowa, Ontario, Canada; granddaughters Emily and Sam Shuck of Clarkston; and great-granddaughter Cassandra Gauthier of Ottowa. She is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Helping Hands Rescue, P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501 or online at www.helpinghandsrescue.org.
There will be no services at this time. Please visit the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.merchantfuneralhome.com.