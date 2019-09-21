Donna Lynn Gordon, 66, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home in Coeur d’Alene.
Donna was born in Albuquerque, N.M., to Alfred and Gladys Winblad. She studied psychology and biology at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of California Santa Cruz, and completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. She moved to Idaho with her husband, Randy Gordon, in 1977, where she fell in love with the pristine wilderness of northern Idaho. Donna moved to Coeur d’Alene in April 2018, after living in Orofino for 21 years.
Donna loved to write about her transcendent and whimsical experiences in the Idaho wilderness, and had completed a book called “Three Black Yaks.” She was a gifted seamstress and designer, and she created costumes for dance studios for several years. She loved to help kids grow and succeed through academic tutoring and piano lessons. Donna brought joy to her friends and community through her big heart, playfulness and genuine caring. Above all, Donna loved her family with her whole being, and she will always be in their hearts.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Doug Winblad, of Rhinebeck, N.Y.; two daughters, Chrisanna Gordon, of Boulder, Colo., and Shawna Gordon, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; grandson Elijah Gordon, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; nephew Michael Gordon, of Albuquerque; and former husband/lifelong friend Randy Gordon.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at Forest Cemetery, 1011 N. Government Way, in Coeur d’Alene.
“Love, Peace, Laughter and Light, Life Continues Beyond Our Sight”
— Donna Gordon.