Donald L. Nelson, lifelong Colfax area farmer, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Multicare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. He was 84.
A family graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at the Community Building of the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds.
Don was born Nov. 19, 1937, to Norman and Norma (Streib) Nelson in Colfax. He grew up on the family farm just south of Colfax with his younger sister, Karen. Don showed steers in FFA and through hard work and dedication became an American Star Farmer. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1955 and continued farming with his dad while at the same time starting a place of his own.
He married Yvonne McLellan, of Seattle, in 1961 and they raised their three children on the family farm. Don was very active in the rodeo and followed his children through all of their events. He was instrumental in starting the Colfax Junior Rodeo and in the beginning of the Washington State High School Rodeo Association.
Don is a past president of the Palouse Empire Rodeo Association. He also enjoyed deer hunting. Since age 9, Don participated in 68 straight harvests on his farm, which included helping with this year’s bounty.
Don married Jayne Woolf on July 11, 1993, in Coeur d’Alene. They enjoyed snowbirding in Yuma and Palm Springs with friends for more than 20 years. They would often take their Razor side-by-side and ride in groups through the desert. Traveling to the Pendleton Round-Up and the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas were also high on their to-do list. They enjoyed a cruise through the Panama Canal and other trips and family times. Don was known to have “tried” golf a time or two.
Don rarely missed a day when he wouldn’t stop by the shop at the farm to see what was happening, or a visit with friends over coffee in town. He is survived by his wife Jayne at their home; three children, Jolene Ferguson (Joel Nichols), of Silverton, Idaho, Mike (Shonda) Nelson, of Colfax, and Michelle (Greg) Ward, of Latah, Wash.; 10 grandchildren, Aaron, Jessica, Caelan, McCoy, Mikah, Nick, Jack, Tawnie, Samantha and Brandon; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Karen (Ed) Hinnenkamp, of Colfax; Jayne’s two sons, Scott and Brett Petterborg; and a host of extended family and friends.
Don claimed to know everyone in Colfax at one time and it was rare when he traveled that he didn’t find someone he knew and would strike up a conversation with them.
The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Palouse Empire Rodeo Association, or the Colfax Junior Rodeo. The online guest book is at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.