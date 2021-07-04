Donald K. Mathison, long-time area businessman and traveler of the world, was 93 years old when he died from age-related causes.
Don was born to Palmer and Esther Mathison on Oct. 31, 1927, in Troy. After spending his early years there, the family moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He went through primary school in Lewiston before the family moved to Clarkston and he graduated from Clarkston High School in 1945.
His interest in photography bloomed while in high school when he met, and later became an assistant for, Paul Engstrom, who founded Engstrom’s Studio on Main Street in Lewiston. Engstrom’s trust in Don as a young photographer allowed Don to gain a foothold in the portrait photography business. His first portraits were of Clarkston High School students for the annual yearbook.
After graduating, Don created a darkroom in the family home, the iconic stone house still on Highland Avenue, where he operated his own studio for three years before joining the National Guard. His time in the Guard was spent in Colorado and upon his return, he went to work at Engstrom’s Studio with the goal of buying it from Paul Engstrom’s widow when she retired. His purchase of the studio was final in 1957 when he was 30 years old. Over the years he was involved in professional photographers associations and earned acclaim for his portraits.
While continuing to build a strong name for his studio, he focused on his other passion: travel. By the time his long-distance traveling days were over, he had visited more than 60 countries. All, of course, documented with his own photos and remembered with souvenirs from around the world. He never passed up a chance to take in the theater or a musical, which he enjoyed from the stages in New York to San Francisco to Greece, along with many a local production.
In the late 1960s, an old flame was renewed when Frances Reichow Paull returned to Lewiston with her children to pursue a degree in education at Lewis-Clark State College. They dated for 13 years before marrying on Jan. 2, 1982. They were married for 33 years before Frances passed away.
Don also was an active member of the local business community from the time he was a Jaycee until becoming a longtime member of the Kiwanis and Rotary. He was active in the Lewiston Elks Lodge, where he was a member for more than 70 years, the Clarkston Moose Lodge and the Lewiston Civic Theater. He also assisted with Meals on Wheels deliveries. Additionally, he spent time as a Sea Scout leader and led his troop in racing mini-hydroplanes.
As an adult, he was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston before he and Frances joined the congregation at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; sister, Dell; brother-in-law, Leland; son-in-law, Tom; nephew, Kirk; as well as his parents and stepparents.
He counts among his surviving family, Frances’ four children, Virginia, Becky, Eric (Lisa) and Conrad; grandchildren, Zak (Katie), Luke, Bridger and Carson; great-granddaughters, Summit and Ellis; nephew, Lonnie (Sharon); nieces, Karen (Bink) and Kathy (Tony); niece-in-law, Janet (Kirk); as well as five great-nieces, seven great-nephews, 17 great-great-nieces and 18 great-great-nephews.
A celebration of life will take place from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Lewiston Elks Lodge. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.