Don Van Buren (who we lovingly call “Papa”) passed at home peacefully and started his adventure to heaven to join the love of his life, Barbara, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. If it would have been his choice, Papa would have gone with her seven years ago, but he was too healthy until age-related issues finally caught up with him at 86 years old. As a family, we are thankful Papa is at peace and at home with his bride.
Don was born July 4, 1936, in Ritzville, Wash., to Karl and Esther (Buscher) Van Buren. He was the middle child, with an older sister, Milly, and younger brother, Gerald. The family moved to a ranch south of Lewiston in 1957. Don met Barbara Borth from Lind, Wash., on a blind date in 1959 at a drive-in movie. After months of long distance and many letters back and forth, they married on Feb. 25, 1961. Ronald was born the next year (1962) and they moved to Tammany Creek. Two more children blessed the family, Bruce (1964) and David (1968). Don and Barbara enjoyed 54 years together.
In Don’s early years, he gained experience by working as a ranch hand in Ritzville. Once in Lewiston, he was willing to do any job and learned new skills that he shared with his family. Don could do anything, make anything, and repair all the equipment around the ranch. He worked for the Twin City Sales Yard as a weigh master and was a cattle buyer at the auctions in Lewiston and Cottonwood. Because of his incredible work ethic, Don effectively carried on the family farming and cattle business for many years. He worked closely with his father, his brother, his sons, and most recently, his grandchildren.
Most people in this area know that Don was a hardworking man. He was never one to be idle and was always willing to lend a helping hand after his chores were complete. For example, when Don’s harvest was finished, he hired himself out as a custom harvester for many farms around the valley. Friends and family would not be surprised to see Don helping with whatever needed to be done. He was a man anyone could count on. Papa lived his life with the belief that a person should always try to do what is right and he instilled that philosophy in his children and grandchildren.
He was an avid supporter of the agriculture community and a member of the Nez Perce Cattlemen’s Association, Idaho Cattlemen’s Association and various other farm organizations in the area. Don was named Outstanding Young Farmer in 1966, Outstanding Conservation Farmer in 1968, and was awarded Outstanding Farm Citizen in 1991 by the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee. He served on the Idaho State Brand Board for ten years. He was a school board member for Tammany School. Don worshipped at the Grace Lutheran Church where he served on the Board and on other various committees. Don supported the youth who are the future of agriculture by being a 4-H leader, as well as a member of the County Extension Advisory Committee. In his later years, Papa was delighted to watch all his grandchildren participate in 4-H.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Van Buren, brother Gerald Van Buren, brother-in-law John Olden, parents Karl and Esther Van Buren, and parents-in-law Rudolph and Barbara Borth.
He is survived by his sister Mildred Olden, sister-in-law Patricia Van Buren; son Ron (Kelly Ryan) and granddaughter Jessie (Dakota Wilson); son Bruce (Brandi) and granddaughter Jaycee; and son David (Shannon) and grandsons Ketcher and Kason; along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston. The service will be followed immediately by a reception in the fellowship hall.
Memorials may be given to the Nez Perce County 4-H Scholarship Fund or a charity of choice.