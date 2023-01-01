Don Van Buren (who we lovingly call “Papa”) passed at home peacefully and started his adventure to heaven to join the love of his life, Barbara, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. If it would have been his choice, Papa would have gone with her seven years ago, but he was too healthy until age-related issues finally caught up with him at 86 years old. As a family, we are thankful Papa is at peace and at home with his bride.

Don was born July 4, 1936, in Ritzville, Wash., to Karl and Esther (Buscher) Van Buren. He was the middle child, with an older sister, Milly, and younger brother, Gerald. The family moved to a ranch south of Lewiston in 1957. Don met Barbara Borth from Lind, Wash., on a blind date in 1959 at a drive-in movie. After months of long distance and many letters back and forth, they married on Feb. 25, 1961. Ronald was born the next year (1962) and they moved to Tammany Creek. Two more children blessed the family, Bruce (1964) and David (1968). Don and Barbara enjoyed 54 years together.