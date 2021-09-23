Donald “Don” Lyle Hodges Jr., died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He was born Nov. 3, 1953, in Redding, Calif., the second child of Sara Louise Hodges and Donald Lyle Hodges.
At a young age, he joined the military and spent 12 years in active-duty service. After the military, he moved to Washington state with his wife, Carol, and their four children. He had a passion for flying. He served as a helicopter mechanic and pilot in the military. After service, he maintained his pilot’s license and flew as a hobby every chance he got. In Washington, he opened and operated a gas station with garage and an auto parts store. He was an amazing mechanic and could fix anything. Later, Don got to further his passion for flying when he and his family relocated to Idaho where he took a job with a logging company.
He enjoyed passing his knowledge of mechanics down to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and really anyone else who listened. Later in life, he found his place at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, was baptized, and loved being a member there. His hobbies included hunting, camping and fishing.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Eddie. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his four children, Adam (Tara) Hodges, of Pomeroy, Cammy (Kevin) Greig, of Grangeville, Cary (Lucas) Draper, of Williston, N.D., and Jennifer Hodges, of Springfield, Mo. He is also survived by his brother, Del (Cathy) Hodges, of Lewiston. He was grandpa to 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a celebration of life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1212 19th St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral costs.