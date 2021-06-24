Don Lee Comstock, 92, was born to George and Wayve (McBride) Comstock on Jan. 7, 1929, at his parents’ home on Riverside Hill southwest of Potlatch. At the time their address was Palouse, WA, Rt. 3, and also they had a Palouse telephone number.
Don attended the first five grades at the East Cove Country School, then he transferred into the Palouse Schools, graduating from the Palouse High School with the Class of 1947. In 1946, he was the National FFA winner in electricity and won a trip to Kansas City.
Don served two years in the Army from 1950-52 and was discharged as a corporal during the Korean conflict at Camp Hanford, Wash.
Don was a 50-year-plus member of the Kennedy Ford Grange and held the office of treasurer for over 25 years. He was a board member of the Potlatch Credit Union and Palouse Grange Supply. Don was an amateur ham radio operator, using call letters of K7YLD. His hobby was building small model engines. He was a lifetime member of the Lewis & Clark Gas Engine and Steam Club. He was a member of the Palouse Federated Church. Don was Latah County Farmer of the Year in 1963.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Verna Comstock, Potlatch; two sons, Terry (Sue) Comstock, Hillsboro, Ore., and Dennis (Julie) Comstock, Moscow; one daughter, Pamela Beckstrom, Spokane. Don is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bruce and Jerry Comstock.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the Palouse Federated Church, Palouse, with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Burial will follow at the Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch, with military honors with Potlatch Post #10300 and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. You are invited to leave online condolences and order flowers for the family at kramercares.com.