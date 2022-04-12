Dolores Mae Dahl was born Aug. 7, 1934, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Donald and Illa Trott.
She passed away peacefully April 8, 2022, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Dolores was the middle child born of five children. She moved to Idaho from Wisconsin in 1943 by train with her mother and four siblings to join her father in Priest River, Idaho. She moved to Elk River in 1945, and graduated from Elk River High School in 1952 as class valedictorian. She was a high school cheerleader all four years of high school. In 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, John Dahl, and they raised two children, Mike Dahl, who resides in Clarkston, and Arlene Dahl, who passed away in 2001. In 1978, Dolores and her husband moved to Clarkston.
Dolores was a member of the Clarkston Eagles Lodge and was a Noble Grand of the Rebekah Lodge in Elk River. She was a cook at the restaurant in Elk River while raising her children and later became the cook at Rivercrest in Lewiston where she worked for eight years. After Rivercrest closed its doors, Dolores began working at the Clarkston Albertsons as a checker, where she worked for five years until she retired.
Dolores was kind to everyone and didn’t know a stranger. Her family remembers her as a generous soul who loaned her basement apartment many times rent-free to family members and friends until they were able to get back on their feet.
Dolores loved her family unconditionally and showered them with love and special gifts whenever she saw them. Dolores enjoyed playing cards, baking, doing picture puzzles and crocheting blankets and stocking hats for family and friends. Dolores donated many colorful stocking hats to children in local elementary schools over the years. Her family will never forget her delicious cooking and baking, especially her homemade dinner rolls, Christmas fudge and frosted cookies. Her generosity and kindness will be a lasting legacy to all who knew her.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, John Dahl, who died in February 2021, and her daughter, Arlene. She is survived by her sisters, Francis Blakely, of Forks, Wash., and Betty Fraser, of Pullman; her son, Mike (Amy) Dahl, of Clarkston; five grandchildren, Malissa (Tyson) Hager, of Lewiston, Christi Dahl, of Lewiston, Preston (Juana) Dahl, of Goldendale, Wash., Chelsey Miller, of Clarkston, and Amya Dahl, of Clarkston; nine great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and loving cousins in Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Christmas Angels at the P1FCU credit union in memory of Dolores’ daughter, Arlene Dahl. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River.