Delores D. Walk, 98, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.

Delores was born Nov. 15, 1924, to Robert H. Shinall and Margaret O. Shinall in Portland, Ore. In 1930, she moved to Lewiston with her mother and brother Robert (Bobbie). She received her education in the Lewiston schools, graduating in May 1942.