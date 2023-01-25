Delores D. Walk, 98, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Delores was born Nov. 15, 1924, to Robert H. Shinall and Margaret O. Shinall in Portland, Ore. In 1930, she moved to Lewiston with her mother and brother Robert (Bobbie). She received her education in the Lewiston schools, graduating in May 1942.
During high school, she worked part-time for the Boy Scouts within the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce office. This opened the door for her when the secretary of the chamber called her after graduation and told her of an upcoming position with the OPA Rationing Board. She was the first paid employee to be hired by the Rationing Board. She remained in that position until November of 1944.
On Nov. 15, 1944, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Services). She received her bootcamp training at Hunter College in the Bronx, N.Y. Her next assignment was for yeoman training at Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Her first duty station was in the Bureau of Aeronautics, Washington, D.C. In February 1947, she was assigned to the Naval Air Transport Service, Moffett Field, Calif. She was discharged in June 1949.
She and W.E. “John” Walk were married Dec. 31, 1948, in Palo Alto, Calif. They had three children, John, Dana and Robert. They operated Walk’s Furniture in Lewiston until John’s death in 1979.
In September 1967, she began employment with the Clarkston School District as a library aide. In October 1976, she transferred to the Asotin County Health District as administrative secretary. She retired from that position Jan. 31, 1995.
She enjoyed traveling. In 1980, she and her daughter Dana visited France and Switzerland. She also attended many WAVES National Conventions including San Diego, Anaheim, Honolulu, Portland, Boston, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Tampa. She was also selected for the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston. For six years, she was president of the WAVES National Unit 140 in Spokane and continued as corresponding secretary for several years. She was also involved with the organization MSDBC (Mothers Supporting Daughters with Breast Cancer) located in Chestertown, Md. She received a Quilt of Valor for her service in the Navy, and just in November 2022, she was given the Mike Crapo Spirit of Freedom award.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband; her son John; daughter Dana; her brothers Tim and Robert; and her parents. She is survived by her son Robert (Denise); sister Barbara Eyre (Earl); granddaughters Anna (Clinton) Bush, Emily Azevedo and Libby (Josh) Patton; great-granddaughters Ava and Audrey; daughter-in-law Alicia Walk; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, followed by a military committal service at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A luncheon will be held at the church after the graveside service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Idaho State Veterans Home.
This obituary was authored by Delores herself. The family would like to express thanks to the outstanding and caring staff at the Idaho Veterans Home for the care they provided to Delores and the family. We would also like to thank those at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care in the last difficult few days. Before moving to the Veteran’s Home, she received in-home care through Elite Home Health, who helped Delores stay in her own home for as long as possible. Everyone that provided care and compassion to Delores is greatly appreciated by the family. We know God sees and acknowledges the care you provide to his children in their time of need.