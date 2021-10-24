Debbie Lynn Jones, 69, passed suddenly at her home Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Johnson, and son-in-law, Dale Funke. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Greg Jones, her mother Patricia Johnson, her two brothers Doug Johnson and Kyle (Janene) Johnson; three children, Shannon Funke, Heather (Rich) James, Benjamin (Jodi) Jones; and her four grandchildren, Collin Jones, Reilly Murphy, Meghann Funke and Emma Jones.
Debbie was born to Homer and Patricia Johnson on April 12, 1952, at Point Molate Navy base in Richmond, Calif. They later made their home at what would become the family ranch at George Creek in Asotin.
Debbie always recalled her childhood growing up at George Creek with so much happiness. She loved that she grew up riding horses alongside her dad while taking care of the family ranch at George Creek.
Debbie graduated from Asotin High School in 1970. She later went on to graduate from nursing school. She enjoyed working as a nurse for many years until she retired in 2016. After retirement, she dedicated herself to caring for her family and, most of all, her grandchildren.
On July 17, 1971, she married her husband Greg. They then moved to Spokane to attend college and where Greg also served in the Air Force Reserves. While living in Spokane, they welcomed their first child, Shannon. In 1975, they moved back to Asotin, where they later welcomed Heather and then Benjamin into the world. In 1982, they moved to their final home in Clarkston.
The Jones family spent many years camping on the weekends on the North Fork. It was at Camp Susie Creek that they made many friends and many memories. Annually, they all made a trip to the Oregon Coast to stay at Beverly Beach (one of Debbie’s favorite spots) this was a fun trip for all the Joneses. The tradition carried on after their children grew up and brought their own families.
She did not wish to have a funeral. A celebration of life will be planned in the upcoming months.
Debbie will be remembered as the kind of person who would give you the shirt off her back. She had a fierce love for her family, and will be missed so much.