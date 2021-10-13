Michael T. Devin
Michael T. Devin, 57, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, near Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Jon O. Weeks
Jon O. Weeks, 81, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Vicky K. Burgess
Vicky K. Burgess, 68 of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Glenn H. Yingling
Glenn H. Yingling, 83, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon A. Hunt
MOSCOW — Sharon A. Hunt, 74, of Onaway, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne G. Harris
SPOKANE — Wayne G. Harris, 81, of Kendrick, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald E. Kissinger
GRANGEVILLE — Donald E. Kissinger, 86, of Grangeville, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Meadowlark Homes in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Melba M. Ashburn
Melba M. Ashburn, 96, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne L. DeJean
Yvonne L. DeJean, 95, of Juliaetta, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Prestige Care in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.