Michael T. Devin

Michael T. Devin, 57, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, near Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Jon O. Weeks

Jon O. Weeks, 81, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Vicky K. Burgess

Vicky K. Burgess, 68 of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Glenn H. Yingling

Glenn H. Yingling, 83, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon A. Hunt

MOSCOW — Sharon A. Hunt, 74, of Onaway, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne G. Harris

SPOKANE — Wayne G. Harris, 81, of Kendrick, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Kissinger

GRANGEVILLE — Donald E. Kissinger, 86, of Grangeville, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Meadowlark Homes in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Melba M. Ashburn

Melba M. Ashburn, 96, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Yvonne L. DeJean

Yvonne L. DeJean, 95, of Juliaetta, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Prestige Care in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.