George C. Grossman
George C. Grossman, 91, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William C. Hamlett
MOSCOW — William C. Hamlett, 79, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Viola B. Williams
Viola B. Williams, 91, of Moscow and formerly of Cottonwood, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Edward W. Lear Jr.
Edward W. Lear Jr., 52, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.