Allen J. Hoffman

Allen J. Hoffman, 60, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

William Lester Boone

OROFINO — William Lester Boone, 87, of Orofino, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Jim Nelson

SEATTLE — Jim Nelson, 76, of Troy, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Dean L. Thompson

Dean L. Thompson, 81, of Orofino, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Ann Frafjord

PULLMAN — Shirley Ann Frafjord, 86, of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Shelly Ann Etter

Shelly Ann Etter, 54, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Tressa Deboer

MOSCOW — Tressa Deboer, 84, of Moscow died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Mark Alan Werner

LAPWAI — Mark Alan Werner, 80, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Wesley D. Coppernoll

Wesley D. Coppernoll, 84, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.