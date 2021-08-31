Allen J. Hoffman
Allen J. Hoffman, 60, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William Lester Boone
OROFINO — William Lester Boone, 87, of Orofino, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Jim Nelson
SEATTLE — Jim Nelson, 76, of Troy, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dean L. Thompson
Dean L. Thompson, 81, of Orofino, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Ann Frafjord
PULLMAN — Shirley Ann Frafjord, 86, of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Shelly Ann Etter
Shelly Ann Etter, 54, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Tressa Deboer
MOSCOW — Tressa Deboer, 84, of Moscow died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Alan Werner
LAPWAI — Mark Alan Werner, 80, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wesley D. Coppernoll
Wesley D. Coppernoll, 84, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.