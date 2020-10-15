Don Travis
GRANGEVILLE — Don Travis, 80, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Grangeville Health & Rehab Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Knight
Donald Knight, 77, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald “Jerry” W. Combs
Gerald “Jerry” W. Combs, 87, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie A. Thomas
Bonnie A. Thomas, 69, of Orofino, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roxanna C. Wells
Roxanna C. Wells, 101, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Unique Senior Care Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas V. Faerber
Thomas V. Faerber, 97, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Paul D. Groseclose
MOSCOW — Paul D. Groseclose, 54, of Troy, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gary A. Ennis
MOSCOW — Gary A. Ennis, 59, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Steven E. Clovis
Steven E. Clovis, 72, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Valley Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.