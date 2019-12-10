Audrey Tierney

Audrey Tierney, 94, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Samuel A. Monger III

MOSCOW — Samuel A. Monger III, 76, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his Moscow home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie Roger Falen

MOSCOW — Leslie Roger Falen, 81, of Genesee, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

John R. Smolar

John R. Smolar, 64, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Keith E. Ingraham

Keith E. Ingraham, 88, of Asotin, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

James Baughn

James Baughn, 56, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest in Post Falls. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.