Audrey Tierney
Audrey Tierney, 94, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Samuel A. Monger III
MOSCOW — Samuel A. Monger III, 76, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his Moscow home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie Roger Falen
MOSCOW — Leslie Roger Falen, 81, of Genesee, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John R. Smolar
John R. Smolar, 64, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Keith E. Ingraham
Keith E. Ingraham, 88, of Asotin, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
James Baughn
James Baughn, 56, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest in Post Falls. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.