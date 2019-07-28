Michael F. Zearott
Michael F. Zearott, 81, of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gene Pontius
Gene Pontius, 91, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Keith P. Lincoln
PULLMAN — Keith P. Lincoln, 80, of Pullman, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.