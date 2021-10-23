Harold B. Bruegeman
COTTONWOOD — Harold B. Bruegeman, 80, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Alice L. Lane
Alice L. Lane, 80, of Garfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Jame C. Vaughn
Jame C. Vaughn, 72, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James P. Bockins
MOSCOW — James P. Bockins, 59, of Princeton, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Kelly T. McManus
MOSCOW — Kelly T. McManus, 66, of Helmer, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Illa F. Kuhn
MOSCOW — Illa F. Kuhn, 96, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Janice B. Vassar
Janice B. Vassar, 74, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.