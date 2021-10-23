Harold B. Bruegeman

COTTONWOOD — Harold B. Bruegeman, 80, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Alice L. Lane

Alice L. Lane, 80, of Garfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Jame C. Vaughn

Jame C. Vaughn, 72, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James P. Bockins

MOSCOW — James P. Bockins, 59, of Princeton, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Kelly T. McManus

MOSCOW — Kelly T. McManus, 66, of Helmer, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Illa F. Kuhn

MOSCOW — Illa F. Kuhn, 96, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Janice B. Vassar

Janice B. Vassar, 74, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.