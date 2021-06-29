William S. “Bill” Malcom
William S. “Bill” Malcom, 73, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his Lewiston residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald B. Tacke
SPOKANE — Donald B. Tacke, 92, of Greencreek, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Crawford W. Judge
PULLMAN — Crawford W. Judge, M.D., 94, of Moscow, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Howell
MOSCOW — Mark Howell, 54, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene L. Bodily
SPOKANE — Darlene L. Bodily, 78, of Clarkston, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
David L. Mendenhall
PULLMAN — David L. Mendenhall, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Glen Haven Adult Family Home in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia L. Cole
MOSCOW — Patricia L. Cole, 94, of Moscow, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.