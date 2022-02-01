Deanna Lee Fuller “Wilson” Smith

On Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 3:56 p.m., Deanna died comfortably in her sleep at 77 years old.
She was born Nov. 17, 1945, and raised in Lapwai by her mother, Thelma, and stepfather, James “Wayne” Bailey. She shared a home with six brothers and one sister. As a young adult she moved to San Diego, where she married Navy Sailor Roger Wilson and they had two children together. Her last place of residence was in Lewiston, where she met and married Harold Smith. Deanna and Harold were together six years before his passing Aug. 3, 2020.
She lived her life being a good servant to the elderly, veterans and their families. She worked as a Certified Nursing Aid (CNA), as well as at Comcast Cable and various other jobs.
She is survived by son Roger and his wife Elizabeth Wilson, daughter Kathy and husband David Chapman, and honorary son Don Gardiner; local family stepbrothers James and Bob Bailey, one stepsister Rosanne English, and sister-in-law Marsha Bailey. She has seven grandchildren, Sharon, Emily, Josiah, Kyle, Anacristina, Kyanna and Jonathan, and one great-grandchild on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews who bring joy and family together. For the many family members that have passed on before their time, we will always hold their memories close to our hearts. May our Heavenly Father give comfort to all those who have lost loved ones.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home and Crematory of Lewiston has beautifully orchestrated an immediate burial per Deanna’s wishes. She was led to rest at Bethel Cemetery, Steptoe, Wash. There will be a graveside gathering in June 2022.