On Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, David Charles Sanders found peace from the constant pain. He fought a long and hard battle with cancer.
David was born July 2, 1955, in Bismarck, N.D. He was the third of six children born to Charles W. Sanders and Marie O’Brien Sanders. David and his siblings were raised in North Dakota and Colorado. He loved spending time with them riding horses and exploring. Though out his childhood, his mother played the violin and piano. This is when he developed a love for music. In his late teens he started playing the bass guitar. He spent the rest of his life learning more about music and music theory. He started playing the guitar in his 50s because he felt he would be able to expand his playing with more strings. He usually played one of his instruments every day.
In his late 20s, he moved to Idaho because his brother, Lance, was there. David spent time in Salmon with him then moved to Boise. There he met his future wife, Dawn Leatham. They were married Oct. 27, 1989. Dawn and David spent the first part of their lives together living in Idaho, Montana and Oregon. In 1993, they decided to increase their family. In August of 1994, their first daughter, Dove was born. Her sister, Robin, arrived June 1996 and Raven completed the family in May 1998.
After David completed barber school in Boise, one of his customers told him that the barbershop in Orofino was for sale. So in 2002 the family moved to Orofino and he bought the business. David ran the shop until May 2021 when he was no longer able to work. He loved the barbershop and enjoyed all the talks and debates he and his customers had. Other then having his own business, David dreamed of having his own acreage. That dream came true when he and his family moved to their current home in Peck. David was so excited when our little family started to grow more with the marriages of Robin to Jacob Knittel and Dove to David Eller. Robin and Jacob soon added grandsons David and Logan. When Dove and David married, they gave us Sutton and Colt, and together had Beau and Peyton.
David is survived by his wife; three daughters; two sons-in-law; six grandchildren; siblings Tad, Lance. Scott, Charles and Jill; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to Steve Galliland and Barry Tolan, who were always available to help.
Thank you to all his friends who came to visit him.
David’s life will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, Orofino. Please come help us celebrate his life. Fun stories are welcome and encouraged.