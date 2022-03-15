For 96 years, Daniel Moffett “Dan” Williams called Pomeroy home. He passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Born to Winfrey and Mary Howard Williams on June 19, 1925, Dan spent his life growing wheat, barley and bluegrass, as well as maintaining a small herd of Hereford/Angus cattle (or as Dan called them, red cows and black cows) on the Williams Brothers Farm. He graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1943 and went on to study at Washington State College for two years, where he played golf under Jack Friel.
The oldest of two brothers, Dan left college to run the family farm during the war. In 1971, he and brother Lew were named Soil Conservationists of the Year by the Soil Conservation District, recognizing their early adoption of terraces to prevent erosion.
Dan married Evalyn Zurick on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1950, and had four children. John, Scott, Paul and Lisa. After divorcing in 1965, he married Marie Jaspers in December 1968. Dan and Marie were married for nearly 51 years. He feasted on Marie’s cooking, though he was no slouch in the kitchen himself.
Dan was a hardworking, dedicated farmer, but his passions were for athletics and outdoor recreation of all kinds. He loved the local Pirates (especially watching his children and granddaughter on the local fields and courts) and even more so his Washington State Cougars. Dan was a season ticket holder for many years of both Cougar football and basketball. His love of Crimson and Gray was certainly passed on, and the boys rarely had to ride the bus back from away games because he was always in attendance. He was a near-scratch golfer his entire life and belonged to Clarkston Country Club for a few years before moving to the Lewiston Country Club. Dan won the club championship at Lewiston in 1969, as well as winning a couple of Sole-Survivor championships following the annual Wing Ding tournament. Well into his 80s, Dan was still shooting his age on the links. He loved the outdoors, was a bird hunter and one of the more knowledgeable mushroom hunters in the area. He was an avid and talented fisherman, whether it was off the coast of Ilwaco, steelhead on the Snake River, or rainbow in Pataha Creek and the lakes of the Tucannon.
For Dan, morning began with coffee in town long before the sun ever rose, there was no good reason to stay up late — unless the Cougs or Mariners were playing — and the door was always open. At 6-foot-2-inches, he was known as a long strider with a menacing tone. He was tough as nails and dealt hard lessons yet guided with a gentle soul. Many a Williams, Brewer and Jaspers kid learned the value of working hard on the farm working for Dan and Lew. He grew some of the sweetest corn you’ve ever tasted and loved growing exotic veggies like kohlrabi in his massive garden. He took pride in his venison jerky and loved to share it with cabin crews on his winter golf trips to Florida and Hawaii. He loved classical music (Debussy) and opera (The Three Tenors). He believed that “salt of the earth” was a way of life and an essential seasoning and enjoyed wandering the world through his National Geographic subscription. He was stubborn and full of wit to the end.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his children Scott and Lisa; and his brother, Lewis. He is survived by his sons John (wife Melodee), of Marysville, Wash., and Paul, of Issaquah, Wash.; his sister-in-law, Praxy Williams McIntyre (husband Ken); his nephew, Scott (wife Rochelle, children Cassidy and Jack), and niece, Leslie Williams; his four grandchildren, Whitney McGreevy, Curt (wife Marylou), Darrin (wife Tracy) and Ashlee (husband Jed Lubin); four great-grandchildren, Taryn and Tanna Williams, Isabelle Williams and Nathaniel Lubin-Williams; as well as a host of Brewer Jaspers in-laws, nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Memory Manor for their care and compassion in Dan’s final years. They are planning a graveside celebration of life at 11 a.m. June 4 in the Pataha Flat Cemetery. They ask that in lieu of a memorial, to consider a donation to the Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum. Please send contributions to Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum, P.O. Box 326, Pomeroy, WA 99347.