Daniel James Keller entered the gates of heaven Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, after suffering a heart attack at his home in Clarkston.
He was born Oct. 8, 1951, to Quentin Keller and Janette Busch Keller, in Colfax.
He was raised in Uniontown and Colton. He attended St. Boniface Grade School in Uniontown and proudly graduated from Colton High School in 1969, recently celebrating his 50th reunion with his class.
Dan attended Washington State University for two years. He played baseball under Coach Brayton and became a well-respected pitcher. A significant baseball injury ended both his baseball and college careers.
He held a variety of jobs over the years, tending to create lifelong friendships each place that he worked. These included Brown and Holter Chevrolet, the Pullman grange supply, Chipman and Taylor Chevrolet, Riverview Marina and Guys Outdoor Equipment. He played music with the Morgan Brothers Band for 35 years, and holds many fond memories of the men he loved like brothers.
He was married to Lynn Druffel and had his son, Jeremy Bryan Keller, from this union. Dan later married Julie Keller, and remained her spouse at the time of his death.
He loved his Canyons Church family and was elated to have been included as part of the worship team. It was a dream realized and he was over the moon about it.
Dan was loving, kind and fiercely loyal. There was no doubt that he loved and wanted nothing but the very best for his friends and family. He was a devoted father, exemplifying everything that fatherhood should be. He was a loyal friend, encouraging and compassionate spouse, and he is irreplaceable. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his spouse, Julie Keller, of Clarkston; son Jeremy (Katrina) Keller of Spokane Valley, Wash.; grandchildren Nikolas Keller of Spokane, Gabriel Keller of Seattle, Joseph Keller of Liberty Lake, Wash., and Lexi and Ethan Butler of Spokane; sisters Janny Davis of Uniontown, and Kathy (Jim) Cortese of Tennessee; brother Darrell (Kathy) Keller of North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews; his faithful canine companions, Casanova and Rico Suave; and equine companions Mox and Khyra.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Quentin and Janette Keller.
He left us far too soon and will be greatly missed. Save us a seat on the other side, until we meet again.