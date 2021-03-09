Our dear loved one, Lee Gilbert, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at home at the age of 73. He was a warrior, family man and horseman all of his days.
Lee was born and raised in the Soda Springs area of Idaho, having many wild adventures until he joined the U.S. Navy Seabees in 1966. He served his country with distinction and honor, earning the Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign and Good Conduct medals, as well as the Combat Action Ribbon.
After leaving the service, he pursued his lifelong passion of raising horses with his wife, Terrie, whom he married in 1972. He was very dedicated to his wife, family and horses. During his eventful life, he was a cowboy, horse rancher, avid outdoorsman, guide, contractor and risk management consultant until his retirement in 2013, after which you could always find him on one of his horses somewhere on the trails. He had his own way of doing things and did so clear to the end of his very adventurous life. He told extremely entertaining stories and was a fun person to be around. He will be missed sorely by all.
His wife, Terrie, and grandson Trevor preceded him in death. He is survived by five children, 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and multiple siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lee will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Friday at Mountain View Funeral Home.
Because he loved his country and fought hard to maintain its freedoms, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project.