Christine A. Craig

Christine “Chris” Craig, 75, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center from melanoma cancer.
Chris was born to Baptist and Elsie Plourde Oct. 7, 1945, in Stambaugh, Mich., and spent her early childhood in the beautiful Upper Peninsula until she was 9 years old, at which time the family moved to Idaho, her father following the logging profession. She went to elementary school in Orofino and then attended junior high and high school in Lewiston, where she graduated in 1963. Later, she graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane, after which she worked at State Hospital North in medical records until 1976, when she accepted a position with Idaho Fish and Game in Lewiston until her retirement in 2002. Chris welcomed a daughter, Angie, in 1981 and together they formed an unbelievable friendship and bond.
Chris spent the next several years into retirement volunteering for the local food bank and found a joy in serving others and giving back to the community.
She married the love of her life, James Craig, in September 2004 and moved to Lenore. They spent the next 16 years exploring the world, including trips to New Zealand, Canada and an East Coast adventure, and exploring many national parks. Chris was an outdoor enthusiast through and through and found a love for fishing with her family, including taking her grandchildren to Campbell’s Pond so they too can seek the thrill of a fish on the line. Chris found much joy in spoiling her grandchildren with her time, attention and their most favorite cookies, earning her the beloved name of Cookie Grandma. She was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, strong in her faith, and enjoyed going to Mass each Sunday and taking anyone who would join her. She was a giver to all and never missed the chance to celebrate others and their achievements and special days. Her attention to detail and kind heart followed her until she left this world.
Chris is survived by husband, James “Jim” Craig; daughter Angela Ossa; son-in-law Jim Ossa and grandchildren Jack, Ben and Isla Lillis, and Cassie and Kaylee Ossa; sister Deanna Presnell; nephew Blake and Bridgette Presnell and family; niece Ralaine and Kirk Rees and family; nephew Craig Presnell and family; niece Lisa and Eddie McCoy; brother Ray Plourde; nieces Debbie and Leonard Card, and niece Donna Plourde; and sister Sue Reimers; stepdaughter Becky Craig-Johnson and husband Tim Johnson; children Craig and Emily; sister-in-law Janette and niece Erin Craig; including many other beloved family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Baptist Plourde; mother-in-law Dorothy Craig; brother David Plourde; brother-in-law Ralph Presnell; sister-in-law Janet Plourde; and brother-in-law Tom Craig.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston. All are welcome to celebrate the wonderful life of Chris. Sign the online guestbook at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.
Memorials can be made to Community Action Foodbank at 124 New Sixth St., Lewiston, ID 83501 or directly on the website www.CAP4action.org.