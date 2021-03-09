Charlotte Ann Jackle, of Moscow, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home. She was 88.
Charlotte was born Nov. 4, 1932, in Kamiah to Nels and Mabel (Storholt) Solberg. She grew up there, graduating from high school at Kamiah. She enrolled at the University of Idaho, graduating with a degree in elementary education. She taught second grade in Pasco, Lewiston and Moscow.
After coming to Moscow and teaching at Russell School, she met Jerry Jackle. They were married Aug. 10, 1963, in Lewiston. Charlotte took time away from teaching to raise their daughter, Martha. In 1982, she began working alongside of Jerry at Jackle Jewelry. She not only helped customers, but she kept the books until they retired in 1996.
Charlotte was a longtime member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, enjoyed traveling, and had made several trips to Norway. In 1956, along with two friends, she traveled on the Andrea Doria ocean liner from New York to Italy, which capsized and sank on the return trip. She spent an extended time touring Europe, meeting family and establishing lifelong friendships in Norway, and then flew home. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking, and was well known for the Norwegian Kransekake that she made for many family reunions and weddings.
Charlotte loved spending time with her friends and family. Many nieces and nephews attended the University of Idaho, and they would often come to the Jackle home for some good home cooking and partaking in her pastries. She and Jerry had an open-door policy, and they often brought friends to enjoy their hospitality. Charlotte became the neighborhood “grandma,” often reading to the children, baking cookies and providing a loving and caring home for them to visit.
She was preceded in death, in 1983, by her parents and a brother, Nels Solberg. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Jerry, at their home; their daughter, Martha Jackle-Lagervall (Mike Lagervall along with four bonus grandchildren, six bonus great-grandchildren, and two bonus great-great-grandchildren), in Seattle; a brother, John Solberg (Shirley), in Kamiah; and a sister, Inga Mansker (Gary), in Seabeck, Wash. She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews and their families, along with many close family and friends in Norway.
Charlotte will be laid to rest at the Moscow Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to the Moscow Ambulance Fund.