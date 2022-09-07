When Charlie Weaver’s soul brother John Dillard was getting ready to pass, Charlie told him to go on down the river, find a beach and set up camp. He’d be along in a while. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, Charlie went down the river to find John. We have no doubt they are on the perfect beach, sitting around the fire, playing guitars and drinking whiskey and Oly.

Charles F. Weaver was born Jan. 1, 1940, to Viola (Schneider) and Neil Weaver. Viola later married Frank Janni when Charlie was a small child. He grew up in this household. From an early age, Charlie immersed himself in nature, music and native culture to escape. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958 and worked for the Idaho Transportation Department for 38 years. He was an expert hunter, fisherman, grizzled river runner and gold miner.