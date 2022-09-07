When Charlie Weaver’s soul brother John Dillard was getting ready to pass, Charlie told him to go on down the river, find a beach and set up camp. He’d be along in a while. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, Charlie went down the river to find John. We have no doubt they are on the perfect beach, sitting around the fire, playing guitars and drinking whiskey and Oly.
Charles F. Weaver was born Jan. 1, 1940, to Viola (Schneider) and Neil Weaver. Viola later married Frank Janni when Charlie was a small child. He grew up in this household. From an early age, Charlie immersed himself in nature, music and native culture to escape. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958 and worked for the Idaho Transportation Department for 38 years. He was an expert hunter, fisherman, grizzled river runner and gold miner.
To say music was his first love would be an understatement. As many know, he was a fantastic musician and entertainer. His Solid Silver band had a standing invitation to play in Branson, Mo. His “Orphan Train” album was used in a PBS special and endorsed by the Orphan Train Heritage Society of America.
He married Vicci Rae Crick and they had one son, Ron. He later married Sandra Kiesecker and they had one son, Brent. Charlie adopted Sandra’s daughters, Debbie and Sherree. He was very proud of all of his children for their many successes. He was especially proud of teaching them how to play. He then met and married Susanne “Sue” Schaff. They spent the next 32 years playing, rafting, gold mining, traveling around the U.S. in their converted bus Margaret. They traveled to Mexico, Australia, Italy and Canada. Many winters were spent on their property in Arizona playing music in clubs and honky-tonks and in the desert under the stars.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents, brother Herb Cormier, daughter Sherree and his grandsons Cody Johnson and Carson Weaver. He is survived by his wife, Sue; his sister, Sharon Weaver; children Ron (Tracy) Weaver, Debbie (Craig) Brown, Brent (Lillian) Weaver, Richard (Celeste) Schaff and Jennifer Schaff; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
There are hundreds of Charlie Weaver stories. Some are even true. Please come, share a funny story, and celebrate Charlie at noon Oct. 15 at the Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. Finger food and refreshments to follow.