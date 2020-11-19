Charles Fuller

Charles Lynn Fuller, 83, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Humboldt, Tenn.
He was born Sept. 10, 1937, to Herbert and Pearl Fuller in Whynot, Miss. He had seven brothers and sisters.
Charles received a Bachelor of Accountancy at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss., in 1963. He also was a veteran of the Marines. He married Patricia Ann Holder in November 1962, and retired in 1995 after 25 years with Phillips & Jordon Inc. as a highly respected vice president and chief financial officer.
His greatest joy in life was his family and spending time with them. Charles always put family first, showed his love in many ways and was an excellent provider. He was an avid outdoorsman, so there was lots of time spent with his wife and daughters, camping and swimming while living in North Carolina and Idaho. After retirement, they returned to Idaho and the joy of snowmobiling was had by all, and there were many wonderful fishing trips with his daughter, Janet Beth. His love of fishing and hunting led him to many wonderful places such as Alaska, the Yukon and Africa. His success as a hunter put him into the Boone & Crocket Record Books for his bear hunt in Alaska.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Holder Fuller; daughter Janet Beth Fuller; and sister Juanice Fuller Goodman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Pearl Fuller; and his daughters, Laura Lynn and Melanie Ann.
A huge heartfelt thank you to the awesome private home caregivers, Angela Cole, Teresa Tyus, Pamela Stone, Mozella Smith, Delora Bond, Anika Mayfield and Sabrina Anderson through Home Instead. All the wonderful caregivers became fondly referred to as the CG’s. Many thanks to brother-in-law Thomas Holder, of Cleveland, Miss., in his unending love and support. Thank you to Charles and Patricia’s daughter, Janet Beth, for her steadfast care, obvious show of love and responsibility to her family. All the responsibilities she has taken on have been done with excellence and she continues to be simply amazing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your local animal shelter.
A visitation will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland, Miss. A graveside service will immediately follow at North Cleveland Cemetery.