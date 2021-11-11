Catherine “Cathy” Ann Calcagno Williams, age 62, of Deary, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center, surrounded by her family, from complications of ovarian cancer.
Cathy was born to John and Liberty Calcagno on April 30, 1959, in Pleasant Hill, Calif. She graduated from Tomales High School in 1978, and in 2009 she returned to college to earn an associate degree in humanities from Santa Rosa Junior College.
She was married to her husband and best friend, John Williams, for 31 years. They got married in Bodega Bay, Calif., in 1990.
Cathy was actively involved with the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Deary, where she and John became baptized members in 2015. She volunteered at the Deary ACS for quite a few years. And she was a dedicated leader in 4-H for more than 20 years, helping many children over the years, including her own children and recently a grandson. She was a home-school coordinator for American Christian Academy for many years while she home-schooled her own four children. She loved painting and drawing. Caring for her farm and all the animals has always been a passion of hers since childhood and brought her much peace and joy, especially in the last few years. She was also an avid lover of Boston terriers. She loved being with her Boston terrier service dog of 12 years, Little Bit.
Cathy and John always wanted a better life for their family, so after her college graduation in 2009 they moved from California to Idaho to make a better life for their family.
Cathy Williams is survived by her husband, John Williams, of Deary; four children, Sabrina, Crystal, Angelica and Johnny; their spouses, Stephen, Michael and Zach; nine grandchildren, Nicole, Jannette, Jasmine, Alexander, Michael, Elizabeth, Gabriel, Theodore and Luna; three great-grandchildren, Evangelina, Violet and Oliver; and her two older siblings, Henry and Mary. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and member of her church and community. She will be greatly missed.
A private burial service for family and close friends will take place today at Pine Crest Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Deary Seventh Day Adventist Church, 505 First Ave., Deary.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.