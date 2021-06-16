Carol Jean Haynes Long, lifelong Colfax area farm wife, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax. She was 97.
A graveside service for Carol will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 18 at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pullman.
She was born May 26, 1924, in Moscow to Ted and Leola Frazier Haynes. She grew up spending time between Pullman and Moscow at a farm. She was 13 when her mother passed away, so she had to grow up pretty fast. Carol married S. Vann Long when she was 16, and they began farming near Union Center in 1942. She raised three daughters on the farm where the family had room to grow and play. Lots of special times were spent in the meadows and along the creek down on the farm.
She worked hard and often cooked meals for the farmhands. She was an excellent cook, and her chicken and homemade noodles were always a hit. She did crafts and was a talented painter. She displayed and gave many of her paintings that often featured barn scenes or rural mountain settings to family and friends. She was an avid seamstress and sewed much of the family’s clothing, often using patterns she cut out of newsprint herself. They enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Priest Lake as well.
After Vann retired from farming, they moved into Colfax. He died a few years later, and Carol couldn’t wait to move back out to the farm. She lived there until moving into the rehab center in 2009.
She is survived by two daughters, Arlene Shahan of Steptoe and Carol “Pepper” (Rick) Rogers of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley; her half sister, Kathy Vance of Illinois; six grandchildren, Scott (Jeannine) Burke of Steptoe, Damon (Traci) Burke of Steptoe, Shaun (Caroline) Hatfield and Ted Hatfield, both of the LC Valley, Michele (Cameron) Tinder and Carol (Steve) Evans of Colfax; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by daughter Marlene Kay Hall in 2001; and two grandsons, Robert Lee Burke Jr. and Darren Hall.
The family suggests gifts in her memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of choice. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family. The online guest book can be found at bruningfuneralhome.com.