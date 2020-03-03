Carol Bonnalie Rawson Molin

Surrounded by her closest family and friends, our mother and grandmother left this world, to embrace her son Jim at the gates of Heaven, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, after patiently waiting 49 long years. She was 81, but if you asked her, she was always 25.
She was the third of five daughters born to John and Frances Bonnalie on July 16, 1938, in Orofino.
She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1957. Shortly after she married her blind date, Sam Rawson, on June 29, 1957. They shared 50 wonderful years together in which time they had four children, Gerri, Ann, Jim and Dawna. She always had a love for food and was never shy if she didn’t like it. She shared that love with the community by opening Sharol D’s restaurant in 1979, with her husband, Sam. After the closure of Sharol D’s in 1986, she continued in the service industry as the coordinator for Valley Meals on Wheels and manager of the Sunset Motel in Clarkston.
In the early 2000s when many her age were considering retirement, she started a new venture, opening Carol’s Deli. She continued working hard while instilling those same values in her children and grandchildren who worked by her side. After the closure of the Deli, she entered “retirement” where she continued to work odd jobs, including working at A&B Foods, Walmart and volunteering to cook at the VFW.
After the death of Sam, she met Ken Molin. They were married in August 2010, and she moved to Grangeville. In the two short years they were married, they enjoyed going to breakfast at the Hilltop and the occasional trip to the Silver Dollar in White Bird. After Ken’s passing in 2012, she continued to live in Grangeville, where she met her companion, Bill Carlson, who she cared for deeply up until the end.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Joice Luft and Lorna Day; husband of 48 years, Sam Rawson; son James Dee Rawson; grandson Brandon Rawson; and her second husband, Ken Molin.
She leaves behind her companion, Bill Carlson, and many lifelong friends. Also surviving are her sisters, Clara Sipe and Connie Sumpter; daughters Gerri, Ann (Bill) and Dawna (Lance); grandchildren Dustie (Mike), Charity (Gene), Ashley (Luis), Jeramy, Heather, Tyler, Megan (Jared), Sheighlyn (Jesse) and Haylee (Randy); 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send their deepest appreciation to the staff at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston for taking such wonderful care of our mother and grandmother in her final days, and a very special thanks to her favorite night shift nurse, Michael, for treating her as if she was his own mother. We will never forget your kindness.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at the Lewiston Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date, where she will be laid to rest at Normal Hill Cemetery with her son, James.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Meals on Wheels or the Gina Quesenberry Foundation.