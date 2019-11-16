Carol Ann Wilson, 70, passed away peacefully from a heart attack Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Coeur d’Alene, surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 23, 1948, to Hugo and Erma (Worms) Olberding, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston. The nurse proclaimed, “She is a Christmas Carol!” and so she was. She joined her older sister, Elaine, and was followed one year later by her brother, Bob.
Carol grew up in the home her parents had built across the street from Holy Family Church. The family were devoted parishioners, and Carol attended Holy Family School through eighth grade. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967 and, while there, she met her future husband, Rod Wilson. They began dating her sophomore year, his junior year. They married June 14, 1969.
While Rod commuted to WSU to finish his senior year, Carol continued to work at Medical Service Bureau (Regence) as a computer operator until their firstborn, Travis, arrived. She left Regence to become a dedicated housewife. They continued to grow their family with a daughter, Deanne, and another son, Brian.
Carol especially loved tending to her flower gardens and feeding/watching the hummingbirds, both at home and at their campsite in Clarkia. She was best known at church for her lemon meringue pies. The family spent many days boating, camping and traveling to visit family.
Carol’s sole purpose in life was to care for others. She stayed at home raising her three children until the two oldest were in college at the same time. She then returned to work at Regence for 12 years. She retired early to stay home and care for her grandchildren. She was also devoted to caring for her and Rod’s aging parents, doing their shopping, fixing them food and spending time with them.
Carol is survived by her husband, Rod, of Clarkston; daughter Deanne (Brad) Ruddell, of Lewiston; and sons Brian (Jennifer) Wilson, of Jerome, and Travis Wilson, of Meridian; six grandchildren, Mitchell and Derek, Braden and Cooper, and Alyssa and Andrew; sister Elaine (Mike) Farris; brother Bob Olberding; mother-in-law Ella Mae Wilson; brother-in-law Ken (Kathy) Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, father-in-law and stepfather.
A rosary recitation will take place at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 23, 2019, at Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. The funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m., followed immediately by a luncheon in the parish hall. Memorial donations can be made in Carol’s name to Holy Family School.