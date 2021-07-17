Caril Lee Rossiter was born Dec. 14, 1949, to Jerry and Barb Pfeiffer. She met John Rossiter on Halloween in 1964. They married Aug. 16, 1966. She passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, just one month shy of their 55th wedding anniversary.
Caril and John had three children, Sally (Bill) Cannon, John Rossiter Jr. and Jim (Jonna) Rossiter, and raised one grandchild, Barbie (Jerome) Peterson.
Caril was a wonderful woman. She worked hard for her family and loved them even harder. She made the best bread we’ve ever tasted. She will be dearly missed for her kind heart and witty sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.