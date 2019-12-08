That smile. That laugh.
Cal Daniel Heinen, 23, was suddenly taken from us Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from a fentanyl-laced pill.
Cal was born to Aaron and Di Heinen, of Kendrick, Feb. 15, 1996. He was named after Cal Ripken Jr., and just like the Iron Man, held many nicknames.
He grew up in Kendrick, surrounded by family and friends. Our family took many vacations together, but Cal’s favorite place was Seattle, where he always dreamed of living in the big city. This dream became his reality for the past six months.
Some of Cal’s accomplishments include being a part of the graduating class of 2014 from Kendrick High School, and graduating from the University of Idaho in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in broadcasting and digital media.
His endearing love for music and movies will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Cal will be missed beyond belief by his parents; his sister, Holli; his grandparents, Phil and Donna Heinen, of Kendrick; and his grandparents, Maury (deceased) and Vera Baumgartner, of Seattle. Cal leaves behind a huge loving family and many friends who he treasured.
“As a man, I’m flesh and blood. I can be ignored. I can be destroyed. But as a symbol — as a symbol I can be incorruptible. I can be everlasting.” — Bruce Wayne (Batman)
A remembrance service for Cal will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Cal’s name may be sent to the KJ7 Education Foundation. Go to www.kj7educationfoundation.org or send to KJ7 Education Foundation, P.O. Box 503, Juliaetta, ID 83535.
