Bonnie Martinson Brainard

Bonnie Martinson Brainard, 74, of Moscow, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Bonnie was born in National City, Calif., to Dorothy and Elfred Martinson in 1947. The family moved to Moscow when she was 7. She was a graduate of Moscow High School and the University of Idaho (1969) where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Interior Design. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

She met her husband, Mark Brainard, at the U of I and they were married after graduation. They started out married life in Seattle, but also enjoyed living in Laurel, Md., Spokane and Lewiston. Bonnie worked for a Public Relations firm while living “back East” and also loved working with interiors at Joel’s in Spokane. After living away from Moscow for several years, Bonnie and Mark “circled back to Moscow.” There, she worked as an interior designer on staff at UI Facilities Planning. Bonnie also had a passion for books and reading. She worked for several years at the University of Idaho bookstore where she bought and sold books and developed lifelong friendships. Bonnie was a talented artist, known for her beautiful pencil drawings, photography and calligraphy. For years, she displayed her artwork at Moscow’s Art Walk.