Bonnie Martinson Brainard, 74, of Moscow, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Bonnie was born in National City, Calif., to Dorothy and Elfred Martinson in 1947. The family moved to Moscow when she was 7. She was a graduate of Moscow High School and the University of Idaho (1969) where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Interior Design. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
She met her husband, Mark Brainard, at the U of I and they were married after graduation. They started out married life in Seattle, but also enjoyed living in Laurel, Md., Spokane and Lewiston. Bonnie worked for a Public Relations firm while living “back East” and also loved working with interiors at Joel’s in Spokane. After living away from Moscow for several years, Bonnie and Mark “circled back to Moscow.” There, she worked as an interior designer on staff at UI Facilities Planning. Bonnie also had a passion for books and reading. She worked for several years at the University of Idaho bookstore where she bought and sold books and developed lifelong friendships. Bonnie was a talented artist, known for her beautiful pencil drawings, photography and calligraphy. For years, she displayed her artwork at Moscow’s Art Walk.
After returning to Moscow, Bonnie decided to pursue a master’s degree in interior design. According to Bonnie, “her goal was cut short by a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease” in 1996. As she struggled with Parkinson’s for 26 years, she remained positive and optimistic for a cure and had a deep faith. Bonnie believed in “living life to its fullest, encouraged “empathy for others” and believed we should “be kinder than necessary because everyone is fighting a battle of some sort.” Bonnie had a gentle spirit and unconditional love for others. To many, she was an angel among us.
Bonnie was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Mark Brainard; her daughter, Annie Johnston (Brandon) and granddaughters, Elsie and Alex of Seattle; sisters, Shirley Smith (Dave), Jan Lewis (Rand) and Karin Larson; brother, Craig Martinson (Jenell); 11 nieces and nephews; and 20 great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also proud of her very large extended family.
Bonnie attended the First Presbyterian Church and was a member of P.E.O. Chapter AB in Moscow. She was so grateful for her friends and P.E.O. sisters for their friendship, love and support over the years. She was also grateful for the wonderful care she received from hospice. For more information about Parkinson’s Disease or to make a donation in Bonnie’s name, please contact Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation at nwpf.org.
