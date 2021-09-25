Bertha I. Bashaw, 53, of Elk City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. She was born Feb. 28, 1968.
Bertha was a soft soul full of love and friendship. I honestly cannot remember my mom saying unkind things to anyone. She loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She loved to shop around, but she loved being outdoors more.
“Mom loved rocks; we would spend hours in a creek bed picking cool rocks and raw garnets and sometimes panning for gold with Uncle Davy, Bob and Grandpa. She liked old stuff, and we would drive around the old logging roads jamming out to her favorite music, we would dig around in the garbage pits where she’d find old broken China and old boot pieces and she would find an old broken board, take it all home and make shelves with all the stuff glued on it.”
“As her son, growing up was awesome. Mom was so full of life. She and her brother Davey were almost always together doing everything. I remember how together they were always better. And that stuck with me through life. With me and my lil sister, my mom was the best, always supportive. And never passed judgment. Loved and bragged about her kids and nieces and nephews and grandbabies. She was a wild grandma who did tattoos. And listened to rock, rap. Ran around bumping jelly roll. Made me laugh. She was a tough cookie. Sweet as they come and so full of love. The hugs and ‘Love You’s’ that she would give would make even the hardest person melt. She was always so excited to see you and always took the time she was never too busy. She just wanted everyone to be loved and be surrounded by friends and family. She was the best at making something from nothing and being proud of it. She was a daddy’s girl to the bone. And was a second mom to every kid who walk through the door. As a momma’s boy growing up, I couldn’t imagine the day she wouldn’t be here for me to check on hug n’ kiss. The world’s a lil less bright without her. I love u mom.”
She loved creating art, baking with (and for) the grandkids and getting the best out of life.
Berdie’s best friend was Lisa Smart, of Halfway, Ky. Berdie and Lisa met New Years Eve of 1991 in Kamiah and have been best friends ever since. Lisa and Berdie have so many great and loving memories going back 30 years. Together Berdie loved experiencing the outdoors of beautiful Idaho. Berdie was a beautiful person with a huge heart and dearly loved. Lisa will carry Berdie in her heart ... FOREVER.
“She was very open about her beliefs and shared them freely. I’ll miss her reorganizing my house on each visit, offering her advice, her kicking family in the butt when needed it and smiling about it. Life dealt her a rough hand on a few occasions, and she took them all in stride. We all drove each other crazy more than once, but that’s what family does. She faced hard times and kicked trouble in the pouch better than anyone I knew.”
Bertha was predeceased by John C. Sarbacher, Burt Bashaw (husbands), Bryce Whiteman (boyfriend), Carrie Lynn (sister), Ashlee (sister-in-law), Tony Taylor (cousin), Jim Williams (brother-in-law), Gary and Marlene (brother/sister-in-law), Reggie (cousin).
She is survived by parents David and Lura Lamar; children Keith A. Sarbacher (son), Anna and Dan Fischer (daughter/son-in-law), Jason Bashaw, Josh Bashaw, Jacob Bashaw (stepsons); beloved grandkids Audriana, Jaeleigh, Tanner, Kayden; siblings Larea, Joan, Mary Ann, Tina Marie, Nora, Elizabeth, Melissa, David J. and Charles; cousins Tammy, Jolene and Sean, Loren and Tish, Heidi and Keith, Joe and Jamie, Jacquel and Bob, Karen and Ron, Dr. Joseph Nightingale and Debra, Jason and Theda; best friend Lisa Smart; nieces/nephews Weldon, Torey and Amanda, Jamey, Jeremy and Markel, Julie and Tim, Eric and Janell, John and April, Mike, Saprina and Rick, Tyrone and Jennifer, Daniel, Joey and Heather, Gary and Crystal; friends Bruce, Carolina, and Jamie Farmer, Bob Finnel (ex-husband).
No services are planned.