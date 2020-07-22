Barbara M. Fitzsimmons

Barbara May (Sifton) Fitzsimmons was born June 5, 1932, to Forest and Luella Sifton in Emmett, Idaho. She passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in Lewiston, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Barb grew up on a farm in the Crane Creek area east of Weiser, Idaho, and Midvale, Idaho. Her sister, Luella Ann, was three years older than her. The Crane Creek farm was remote, so they stayed in their home in Weiser during the school year while her dad stayed on the ranch. Barbara graduated from Weiser High School in 1950. Summers were spent at the ranch raising hay, grain and livestock. She had many fond memories of her childhood.
Barbara attended the University of Idaho in Moscow. In 1952, she married Norm Fitzsimmons. Upon his graduation, he was committed to the U.S. Air Force Reserve, and they moved to Washington, D.C., where she was employed by the National Security Agency. In 1954, they returned to Idaho and Barb continued her eduction, seeking a degree in elementary education.
In 1955, Norm accepted a position with the University of Idaho Extension Service in Nez Perce County, and they moved to Lewiston. In 1959, they moved to Orofino, where Norm was the county extension agent and she began teaching at the Orofino Elementary School. Over the years, she taught second, third and fourth grades.
She continued classes and earned a master’s degree in education. As a dedicated teacher, she was an advocate of the Foxfire teaching method, a unique way of involving students in the history of their family and community, where they learned speaking, writing and preparing presentations and reports. She loved and enjoyed all of her students. Her interest in history led her to research and prepare an extensive manuscript on the history of rural schools in Clearwater County.
In 1955, her daughter, Susan, was born and her son, David, was born in 1958. In 1969, the family moved to a ranch in the Wells Bench community. There they could continue in their careers, but also enjoy the life they were raised in and could give their children the experiences and values of rural life.
Barbara was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was instrumental in organizing a chapter in Orofino, which grew to four chapters in Clearwater County. She also belonged to the Orofino Dance Club, Fine Gold Campers, the Orofino Community Choir, P.E.O. and Rotary Club.
She had an intense interest in antiques and books, especially old children’s books, and collected many. Besides teaching, she was also an artist and did art in 32 different mediums such as oils, acrylics, pen and ink, tatting, dolls, spinning, dying wool with plants, weaving, drawing, fabric, yarn and many more. She included her art in her classroom teaching.
Barbara never minded doing things by herself. If she wanted to ice skate, she would go out to the pond and do it. Take a class, she would do it. Walk to the back 40 acres, she would do it.
She was strong and gentle.
She is survived by Norman, her husband of 68 years; her daughter, Susan Howland, from Carson City, Nev.; she has eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Luella Sifton; her sister, Luella Ann; and her son, David.
Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Orofino is in charge of the arrangements. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is planned for a later date, when the national health crisis has stabilized.