Barbara Gene Brown

Barbara Brown passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Lewiston. She was 97 years old.
Barbara was born April 12, 1924, in Clarkston. She was raised by a pioneer family in the Nez Perce area, and went to college at Lewiston Normal College (a college for educators, which has now become Lewis-Clark State College), and was the student body president. She married Thomas Woods Jr., Dec. 25, 1943. Thomas perished in the Battle of the Bulge in WWII. They had one son, Thomas Clarkson Woods III.
On Sept. 8. 1946, she married Irwin Brown, and they had three more children, Zoe Ann, Vern, and Bonnie. Irwin passed away in 1981.
Barbara was a primary school teacher in Weiser for many years, completing her degree during the summers, which enabled her to specialize in the Title One program, helping children with math and reading during her last few teaching years. She loved to host family occasions and big events, loved bridge and pinochle, and taught her grandchildren to play. She was an active parent for sports, music, and many church activities, including teaching Sunday School and vacation Bible school. She tutored children in her home for another 10 years after retiring.
In 1999, Barbara moved to Lewiston to be closer to her siblings, son and family. She was active in their sports, school events, played bridge, and resumed her church activities in the Clarkston Christian Church.
Barbara lived the last three years of her life at Golden Girls Manor assisted living facility, where she greeted new residents, and helped them adjust to their new lives.
Barbara was preceded in death by all of her siblings, her husbands, Thomas and Irwin, daughter, Zoe, and daughter-in-law, Denice. She is survived by her other children, Clark and Nina Woods, Vern Brown, Bonnie and Irvin Walker, son-in-law, Warren Matthews. Surviving grandchildren include Tom and Gena Woods (IV), Jim and Wendy Woods, Trinity and Jeff Jackson, Vern Brown Jr., Jill and Wes Hedt, Becky Brown, Victoria and Nick Martinak, Charles Walker and Chelsea and Zeke Turner. Great-grandchildren include Kade Woods, Cassidy Woods, Meg Woods, Hayden Woods, Madison Jackson, Grace Jackson, Sidney Jackson, Riata Brown, Jace Anderson, Jack Brown, Grayden Martinak, Miura Turner, Anna Hedt, Joseph Hedt, Jiggs Brown, Charlotte Brown and Paisley Martinak.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Weiser. A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Lewiston at the Clarkston Christian Church. That date will be published later. If you care to donate in Barbara’s memory, the family requests that those donations go to the Christian Church in Clarkston, 840 10th St., Clarkston, WA 99403, or the Christian Church in Weiser, 1299 E. Second, Weiser, ID 83672.