Aubrey “Bud” Parks Hemming

Aubrey “Bud” Parks Hemming, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 5, 1931, to Allington G. Hemming and Ellen Mae Yost, in Long Beach, Calif., and graduated from the David Starr Jordan High School in Long Beach. He lived in Downey, Calif., until 1993, working in maintenance in the Downey School District.