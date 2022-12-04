Aubrey “Bud” Parks Hemming, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 5, 1931, to Allington G. Hemming and Ellen Mae Yost, in Long Beach, Calif., and graduated from the David Starr Jordan High School in Long Beach. He lived in Downey, Calif., until 1993, working in maintenance in the Downey School District.
Aubrey married Barbara Jean Lambert Nov. 18, 1950, in Yuma, Ariz. She died Dec. 7, 2017.
Aubrey served in the U.S. Navy for three years with HM3 rank. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving as a first aid attendant and on troop transport on the USS General E.T. Collins (AP-147). He also served on aircraft carrier escort on the USS Sitkoh Bay (CVE-86) and the oil tanker Kennebec (TAO-36).
Aubrey attended the First Baptist Church of Clarkston, volunteered for the Lewiston Civic Theater and St. Vincent de Paul social services in Clarkston. He also volunteered at the Asotin County Library’s Clarkston branch.
Aubrey was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Hemming; daughter, Christine L. Hemming; mother, Ellen Mae Yost Hemming; and father, Allington G. Hemming. He is survived by his daughters, Cathy Butler, of Salem, Ore., Dalene Scott, of Clarkston, and Cindy Piper, of Olathe, Kan.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Clarkston. The Rev. M. Randy Olson will officiate. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.